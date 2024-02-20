Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,092,000. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 194,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,321,000 after buying an additional 145,515 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. 1,763,305 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

