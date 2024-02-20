Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,488,607 shares of company stock valued at $206,407,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.