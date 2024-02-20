Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO Sells $2,242,958.62 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CSL stock traded up $4.38 on Tuesday, hitting $346.30. 90,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,117. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $350.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.92 and a 200-day moving average of $284.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
