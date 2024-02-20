Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lessened by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 1.2% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.21. 57,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $350.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

