CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

