Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRI

Carter’s Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE CRI opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.