Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 77,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.73.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

