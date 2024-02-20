Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

CWST stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.07, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.73.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,224,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,506,000 after buying an additional 55,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,080,000 after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

