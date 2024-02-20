Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 223,944 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Catalent by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Catalent by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Catalent by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Catalent by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CTLT opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

