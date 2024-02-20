Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NYSE FUN opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

