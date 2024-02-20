CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 142,140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 227,424 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CEMEX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 379,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

