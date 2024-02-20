CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 179 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $1,329,729.31. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,477.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

