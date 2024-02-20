CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 2,049 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.