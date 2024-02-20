CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 5,424 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

LBTYK stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

