CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in THOR Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after buying an additional 160,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,968,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $119.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.