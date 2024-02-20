CenterBook Partners LP Buys 15,713 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 92,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 149,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Get Our Latest Report on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.