CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

