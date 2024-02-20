CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Sprott worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,068,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 338,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Price Performance

NYSE:SII opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $989.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

