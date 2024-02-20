CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.74 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of JFrog worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in JFrog by 8.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 131.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 71,009 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in JFrog by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 243.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth $170,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of FROG opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,974,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,031,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,816,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,974,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,243 shares of company stock worth $25,664,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

