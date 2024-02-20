CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.



