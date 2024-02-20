CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 5,553 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

AMG stock opened at $156.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

