CenterBook Partners LP Sells 21,870 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

