CenterBook Partners LP Trims Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AerCap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in AerCap by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AerCap by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 26.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 37.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AER opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $79.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

