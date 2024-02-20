Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.54. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $43.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

In other news, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $571,927.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott Akamine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $21,222.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $571,927.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,057. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

