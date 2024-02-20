CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CF. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Shares of CF opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

