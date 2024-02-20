CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 807,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,028 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for 3.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $79,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.52. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

