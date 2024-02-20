Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAKE opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $6,197,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. TheStreet lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

