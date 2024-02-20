Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Chemed has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Chemed Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $583.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $586.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.55. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $610.35.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chemed by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 75.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

