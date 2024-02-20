Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $61,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $584.26. 4,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,766. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $610.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $586.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.55.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Chemed

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

