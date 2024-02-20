Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,316,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,581,000 after purchasing an additional 262,933 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,051,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,461,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 718,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

