Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30 to $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.1 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.60.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

