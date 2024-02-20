Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30 to $6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 369,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

