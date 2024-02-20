Christie Group (LON:CTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.00

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
