Christie Group (LON:CTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.00

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.01), with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Christie Group Stock Performance

Christie Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.55 million, a PE ratio of 8,500.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

