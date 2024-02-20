Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s 3rd Largest Position

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429,125 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 6.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $556,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 466.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.94. The stock had a trading volume of 415,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.79. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

