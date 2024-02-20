Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.8 %
CHDN opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.04. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 8.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.
