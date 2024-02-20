Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.8 %

CHDN opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.04. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 8.07%.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

