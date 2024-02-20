CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $12.03

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $11.19. CI Financial shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 12,070 shares.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.53%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

