CI Investments Inc. Acquires 670,038 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 224.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,038 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

