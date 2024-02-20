CI Investments Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455,042 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,990,089 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $42,992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $50,178,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

