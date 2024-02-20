CI Investments Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $970.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

