CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Morningstar by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $273.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day moving average of $257.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $289.17.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Morningstar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 98.18%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $1,808,262.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,669,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $1,808,262.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,669,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,481,528.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,667,908.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $17,765,733 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORN

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.