CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 6,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 68.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,743.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 103.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,511.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,000.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,528.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,695.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

