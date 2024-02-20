CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

