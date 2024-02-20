CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.08. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

