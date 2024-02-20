CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Medpace worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

MEDP opened at $391.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $399.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.14.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $6,945,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

