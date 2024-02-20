CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1,854.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,843 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

