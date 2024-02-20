CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,038 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,609,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,710,000 after buying an additional 94,073 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 23.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IQVIA by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 712,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,320,000 after buying an additional 69,648 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.2 %

IQV opened at $238.60 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $243.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

