CI Investments Inc. Sells 147,176 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147,176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Progressive by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 111,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Progressive by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,274,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,543,000 after acquiring an additional 309,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGR opened at $189.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $191.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.