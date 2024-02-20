CI Investments Inc. Sells 4,490 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Teradata worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $59,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $41,629,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,567,000 after acquiring an additional 748,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 414.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 606,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 488,838 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

