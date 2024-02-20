CI Investments Inc. Sells 52,470 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,470 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in PDD by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after buying an additional 376,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $501,089,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.