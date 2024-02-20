CI Investments Inc. Sells 8,339 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.38. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

